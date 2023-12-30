Uruguay Lowers Interest Rate To 9%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's Central Bank (BCU) has lowered the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 9%, a move reflecting the country's lowest inflation rate since 2005.



On Friday, the bank shared this news. Inflation was 4.96% in November. This rate has stayed within the target for six months.



Also, core inflation reached 4.20%, near the target's center.



The BCU predicts inflation will drop to 5.3% by the end of 2025. Such a decrease stays within the desired range.



This expectation results from the current monetary policy, positive shifts in outlook, and wage trends.



Additionally, Uruguay's economy grew by 1.0% in the third quarter. Yet, it was 0.2% lower than the previous year.



The Monetary Policy Committee praised the steady inflation rate. They also noted the gradual shift in expectations towards the target.







Lastly, they recognized the effective implementation of monetary policies.



These steps show Uruguay's commitment to maintaining economic stability. They aim to control inflation while supporting growth.



This balance is crucial for long-term prosperity.

Background

This rate cut positions Uruguay favorably in the region. Neighboring countries face varied economic challenges.



For instance, Argentina and Brazil grapple with higher inflation rates. Uruguay's stable approach sets it apart as a model of economic management.



Internationally, this move aligns with global trends of adjusting rates to manage inflation.



Countries worldwide are balancing growth and inflation amidst changing global conditions. Uruguay's strategy reflects a cautious but proactive stance in this complex environment.



The rate cut also boosts Uruguay's appeal to investors. A stable, well-managed economy attracts foreign investment.



This influx can spur further growth and development. As Uruguay continues this path, it may become a regional leader in economic stability and growth.



This progress benefits not just Uruguay but its neighbors through potential increased trade and cooperation.

