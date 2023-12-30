New Year, New Gains In Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro's 2024 New Year's Eve is poised to significantly boost the economy, injecting R$3 billion (around $621 million).



This marks a substantial 15% increase from the previous year's R$ 2.6 billion ($538 million).



The City Hall's "Réveillon in Data" study highlights this growth, placing the event right behind the famed Carnival in terms of economic impact.



Chicão Bulhões, City Secretary for Urban and Economic Development, reflects on a successful year.



For this uptick, he credits major events like the Grand Carnival, the Web Summit, and various international concerts.



These events boost local spending and draw tourists from far and wide.



The New Year's celebration will feature 12 stages across 11 city spots. Over 4 million attendees are expected, with Copacabana Beach alone attracting 2 million.



The study, a collaboration between several city departments and Riotur, offers in-depth insights into the event's impact.







Ronnie Costa, Riotur President, notes Rio's renewed appeal to major event organizers.



He emphasizes the city's natural fit for tourism and large-scale events, which in turn spur economic activity.

"Carnival in Data" studies

The "Réveillon in Data" report, a first of its kind, mirrors the approach of the "Carnival in Data" studies.



It provides a comprehensive look at festive activities.



The upcoming New Year's Eve is expected to draw over 50,000 people to private parties, generating R$ 20 million (about $4.14 million) in ticket sales.



Data from Riotur shows high satisfaction rates for last year's celebration at Copacabana . The diverse crowd mainly consists of local residents, national, and international tourists.



Argentina is the leading source of foreign tourists, with São Paulo and Minas Gerais contributing the most national tourists. These visitors often stay in the city for over five days.



The city engages 13 agencies and 11,800 public servants to prepare for the event.



Almost half of them are from the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (Comlurb), ensuring a well-coordinated and successful celebration.

MENAFN30122023007421016031ID1107670268