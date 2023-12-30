Brazilian Racing Legend Gil De Ferran Passes Away At 56

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The racing community mourns the loss of Brazilian legend Gil de Ferran, who passed away at 56, with news of his death emerging on Friday.



He was driving in Florida when he fell ill suddenly. Despite immediate aid and hospital transport, de Ferran did not survive.



De Ferran was a consultant for McLaren's Formula 1 team. He was aiding in their restructuring efforts.



Many regard him as the finest Brazilian driver never to compete in F1. His father, Luc, was a Ford engineer, immersing Gil in racing from birth.



At five, Gil received his first kart. His racing career began in the 1980s, inspired by Emerson Fittipaldi's F1 victories.



He moved to Europe in the late 1980s to compete in higher leagues.







In the International F3000, he nearly clinched the championship in 1994. He even tested with the Arrows F1 team.



However, an unfortunate accident hindered his F1 chances.



De Ferran found his greatest success in the US. He debuted in the CART series in 1995 and soon impressed everyone.



He joined Walker Racing in 1997 and quickly secured the vice-championship.

In 2000, he shifted to Penske and won his first title after a heated contest. He repeated this success the following year.



2003, he claimed victory at the Indianapolis 500, leading an all-Brazilian podium. His record for the fastest motorsport lap still stands.



After retiring from IndyCar, he took up a role at BAR in F1. He returned to active racing in 2008 with his own team.



They achieved notable success in the American Le Mans Series.



In 2010, he merged with Dragon Racing to compete in IndyCar. He later rejoined McLaren in F1 as a sporting director and then as a consultant.



Gil de Ferran leaves behind a legacy of skill, dedication, and passion for racing. His contributions and spirit remain an inspiration in the motorsport world.

