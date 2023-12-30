(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Football Club recently partnered with WTorre, the managers of Allianz Parque. They aim to renovate Morumbi Stadium.



The plan is to increase its capacity for concerts to 100,000 people. This expansion will also boost football match seating from 80,000 to 85,000.



The project completion is set for 2030, marking the club's 100th anniversary. An additional feature will be a new 20,000-seat amphitheater.



It will allow smaller events outside the main field. The plan includes building a large parking area for 2,000 vehicles.



A crucial part of the deal is WTorre's involvement in stadium revenues. Although football remains a priority, São Paulo FC has other plans too.



In December 2023, they signed a contract with Live Nation. This deal, worth R$ 60 ($12.5) million, is for hosting concerts over five years.







Adding to these developments, São Paulo FC sold the naming rights of the stadium to Mondelez.



The name MorumBis, inspired by the Bis chocolate, will be used for three years. The club will earn R$ 25 million annually from this deal.



These steps show São Paulo FC's commitment to enhancing their stadium's capabilities. They are focusing on both sports and entertainment.



This expansion will make Morumbi a versatile venue for various large-scale events.

Background

The expansion of Morumbi Stadium reflects a growing trend in South America. Many clubs are upgrading their facilities to attract more fans and events.



This move positions São Paulo FC competitively both regionally and internationally.



Comparatively, European clubs have long focused on multifunctional stadiums. Morumbi's renovation mirrors this global standard, enhancing its appeal and functionality. T



his upgrade not only boosts the club's profile but also impacts São Paulo's economy positively.



In terms of geopolitics, such developments strengthen Brazil's position in international sports. Hosting larger events can foster cultural and economic ties with other countries.



This renovation, therefore, is more than just a sports investment; it's a strategic move in Brazil's broader global engagement.

