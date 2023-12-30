Honduras Upgrades F-5 Jets, El Salvador Boosts Defense Budget

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, with the United States' approval, Honduras initiated the modernization of its air force by upgrading its previously inactive F-5 jets.



This move was crucial because Honduras could not buy parts needed for the jets from the U.S. without this approval.



Honduras has made it into a global list of the top 100 nations with significant military strength.



The Global Firepower Index 2023 indicates that Honduras is the only Central American country to earn this distinction.



Initially, the U.S. had restrictions on Honduras' military aid and aerial interdiction. But in 2023, the U.S. lifted these, allowing Honduras to repair and upgrade its F-5 fleet.



These jets, given to Honduras in the 1980s, were grounded due to a lack of parts. This change marked a new chapter in U.S.-Honduras military cooperation.



Honduras' air force plans to repair about seven to eight F-5 jets. This upgrade enhances their capabilities in various missions.







The primary roles of these jets include reconnaissance and battling drug trafficking. Only two F-5 jets are currently functional. The goal is to have all jets operational soon.



The collaboration between Honduras and the U.S. also involves sharing real-time air traffic data.

Boosting Honduras' ability to monitor its airspace

This partnership aims to boost Honduras' ability to monitor its airspace. Specifically, it helps in intercepting illegal activities, like drug trafficking flights from South America.



Overall, this development is significant for Honduras. It strengthens its air defense and underscores its commitment to regional security and counter-narcotics efforts.



The revitalized F-5 fleet symbolizes a stronger Honduran air force in Central America.



Meanwhile, El Salvador has significantly increased its defense and public security budgets for 2023, beyond the initial allocations.



This financial boost supports the military and police forces in executing President Nayib Bukele's Territorial Control Plan, which is aimed at dismantling criminal gangs.



As 2023 draws to a close, an additional $52.3 million has been earmarked for the Army and the National Civil Police (PNC) to bolster their capabilities further.

MENAFN30122023007421016031ID1107670263