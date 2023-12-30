Biden Reacts To Extensive Missile Attack On Ukraine: 'Putin Must Be Stopped'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The US President, Joe Biden, referring to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine, said that this attack is a clear reminder that 'Putin must be stopped.'

According to Ukrainian officials, the Friday night attack, called 'the biggest air assault in the Ukraine war,' killed 31 civilians and injured 160.

The President of America, who was on holiday, wrote in a statement: 'This [attack] is a clear reminder to the world that nearly two years after this devastating war, Putin's goal remains unchanged. He seeks to destroy Ukraine and dominate its people. He must be stopped.'

He added that Ukraine had used American and its allies' air defence systems to intercept and destroy many of Russia's missiles. The President of America once again asked Congress to approve continuing military aid to Ukraine.

Joe Biden emphasized that unless Congress acts immediately in the New Year, the United States cannot continue to provide military equipment aid to Ukraine.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on Friday night was also condemned by America, Britain, and France in an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

However, the Russian representative at the United Nations said in this meeting that Moscow has only attacked military infrastructures and that Ukraine's air defence systems are responsible for civilian casualties.

