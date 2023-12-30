Not Allowed To Meet Poonch Victim Families: Mehbooba Mufti

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 30 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that authorities had disallowed her from meeting the victim families of Poonch.

“I walked for 7 Kms on foot to reach the victim families. However, just 5 Kms from their homes, the authorities stopped me,” Mehbooba Mufti told media persons.

She said that if Ravinder Raina and NC leaders can meet them then why the authorities are not allowing her to meet the families.

“Government is claiming normalcy. They have said everything is fine. Why then am I not allowed to express condolences with the families who were brutally killed by the army,” she asked.

She said that it seems authorities have something to hide and that is why she has been barred from meeting the families.

“I will not go back. I shall stay even if I have to spend the entire night here,” she said.

On December 21, three civilians were allegedly killed by the army in Dera Ki Gali of Bafliaz area after four army personnel were killed by the militants in the same area.

