Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an
interview with RIA Novosti that Russia is solving the issue of
peacekeepers in Garabagh with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"Russia after the agreement of the Armenian leadership to
recognise Garabagh's belonging to Azerbaijan is considering all
issues on the stay of its peacekeepers in the region with the
Azerbaijani side," said M. Galuzin
Mikhail Galuzin recalled that the Russian peacekeeping
contingent was sent to Garabagh following the trilateral statement
of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia [signed] on
November 10, 2020, and the document has not been cancelled yet, so
the Russian peacekeepers should remain in the region until November
2025.
Galuzin added that the situation in Garabagh has changed a lot
after Yerevan decided to recognise that the region is Azerbaijani
territory. The relevant decision was enshrined at a summit under
the auspices of the European Union, starting with a meeting in
Prague in October 2022.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has added that
the United States is considering opening a "second front" against
Russia in the South Caucasus.
According to Deputy, Washington "has long made no secret" that
it considers the South Caucasus as a springboard for opening a
"second front".
