Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Russia is solving the issue of peacekeepers in Garabagh with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Russia after the agreement of the Armenian leadership to recognise Garabagh's belonging to Azerbaijan is considering all issues on the stay of its peacekeepers in the region with the Azerbaijani side," said M. Galuzin

Mikhail Galuzin recalled that the Russian peacekeeping contingent was sent to Garabagh following the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia [signed] on November 10, 2020, and the document has not been cancelled yet, so the Russian peacekeepers should remain in the region until November 2025.

Galuzin added that the situation in Garabagh has changed a lot after Yerevan decided to recognise that the region is Azerbaijani territory. The relevant decision was enshrined at a summit under the auspices of the European Union, starting with a meeting in Prague in October 2022.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has added that the United States is considering opening a "second front" against Russia in the South Caucasus.

According to Deputy, Washington "has long made no secret" that it considers the South Caucasus as a springboard for opening a "second front".