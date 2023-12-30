OTS Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Occasion Of New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Organisation of Turkic States has congratulated the
Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the New Year, Azernews reports.
The New Year congratulations letter of Kubanychbek Omuraliyev,
Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States, reads:
By supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, the leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS)
countries have demonstrated not only regional responsibility but
also commitment to justice and unity in the international
arena.
According to the Secretary-General, the meeting at the Astana
Summit opened a new and important chapter in the Turkic world.
"The Turkic world has demonstrated a common position towards
international geopolitical processes. We have strengthened our
cooperation within the OTS and continue to expand it in some 30
areas."
The Secretary-General also wished that 2024 would be a more
successful and fruitful year for the organisation.
