Powerful Explosion Rocks Sevastopol This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion was heard in the central part of Sevastopol at 09:44 local time on Saturday, December 30.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimea. Realities , Ukrinform reports.

The Russian authorities and the Russian military initially did not comment on the situation, but the Russian Defense Ministry later reported an attack on the Crimean peninsula by an unmanned surface vehicle. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian naval drone was destroyed by a patrol boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at around 10:00 local time.

The Sevastopol "authorities," in turn, reported, citing the Russian military, that the naval drone had been destroyed by helicopters at a distance of three kilometers from the city.

It is still impossible to verify statements by the Russian authorities and the Russian military with the help of independent sources. The Ukrainian side did not comment on these messages.