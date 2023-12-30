Special Operations Forces Adjust HIMARS Fire To Hit Russia's Osa SAM System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have adjusted HIMARS fire to strike Russia's Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As part of the air reconnaissance efforts, the operators of the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Center detected the Osa SAM system, which was used by the enemy against the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crew adjusted the HIMARS fire of the Defense Forces' artillery unit to strike the enemy target. As a result, the Osa SAM system became out-of-action completely.