Overall Value Of Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Rises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan
exported non-oil products worth $3 billion from January through
November 2023, a growth of 10.5 percent year-on-year, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communications.
The total value of exports of non-oil products from Azerbaijan
by 20 large state-owned and private companies in the reporting
period amounted to $1.77 billion.
The largest exporter of non-oil products from Azerbaijan among
state-owned companies was AzerEnergy OJSC ($378.4 million), and
among private exporters was individual entrepreneur Elvin Shirinov
($117.8 million).
The largest state-owned non-oil exporters also included the
Marketing and Economic Operations Department (MEO) of the State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan: SOCAR ($337.8 million), SOCAR Polymer
($277.9 million), Azeraluminum LLC ($117.6 million), AzerGold CJSC
($110 million), Azercotton Agro-Industrial Complex LLC ($20.6
million), Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC ($18.4 million), Azeripek LLC
($1.8 million), Azerbaijan Railways CJSC ($1.2 million), and the
State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
($870,000).
The largest private exporters of non-oil products also included
MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya LLC - $81.1 million, Baku Steel Company
LLC - $60.5 million, Azerbaijan International Mining Company (a
subsidiary of Anglo Asian Mining Plc) - $53.4 million, Best
Logistik LLC - $41.5 million, My Fruit LLC - $35.3 million, STP
Global Cable LLC - $33 million, P-Aqro LLC - $32.3 million,
individual entrepreneur Sahiba Muradova - $26.4 million, and Mors
Trading LLC - $25.2 million.
Last year, Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 12.3
percent to equal $3.04 billion.
MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670237
