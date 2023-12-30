Overall Value Of Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Rises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $3 billion from January through November 2023, a growth of 10.5 percent year-on-year, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The total value of exports of non-oil products from Azerbaijan by 20 large state-owned and private companies in the reporting period amounted to $1.77 billion.

The largest exporter of non-oil products from Azerbaijan among state-owned companies was AzerEnergy OJSC ($378.4 million), and among private exporters was individual entrepreneur Elvin Shirinov ($117.8 million).

The largest state-owned non-oil exporters also included the Marketing and Economic Operations Department (MEO) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan: SOCAR ($337.8 million), SOCAR Polymer ($277.9 million), Azeraluminum LLC ($117.6 million), AzerGold CJSC ($110 million), Azercotton Agro-Industrial Complex LLC ($20.6 million), Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC ($18.4 million), Azeripek LLC ($1.8 million), Azerbaijan Railways CJSC ($1.2 million), and the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic ($870,000).

The largest private exporters of non-oil products also included MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya LLC - $81.1 million, Baku Steel Company LLC - $60.5 million, Azerbaijan International Mining Company (a subsidiary of Anglo Asian Mining Plc) - $53.4 million, Best Logistik LLC - $41.5 million, My Fruit LLC - $35.3 million, STP Global Cable LLC - $33 million, P-Aqro LLC - $32.3 million, individual entrepreneur Sahiba Muradova - $26.4 million, and Mors Trading LLC - $25.2 million.

Last year, Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 12.3 percent to equal $3.04 billion.