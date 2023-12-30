Israel Arrests 19 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Dec.30 (Petra)-Israeli occupation forces arrested 19 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.In a statement, Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) said the occupation forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Nablus, Hebron, and Jenin, and arrested the 19 Palestinian citizens.

