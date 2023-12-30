Nehha Pendse, Vibhav Roy Share New Year Resolutions

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) As the New Year is set to bring new luck and opportunities, actors Nehha Pendse, Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy have shared about their resolution and plans for the year 2024.

Nehha, who plays the role of Sanjana in the show 'May I Come in Madam', shared her aspirations for the new year.

She said:“I emphasise preserving my integrity throughout my life and I'm aiming to cease overthinking and embrace the present. Additionally, I desire to reduce my coffee consumption or potentially eliminate caffeine altogether in the coming year.”

“And with continuing my annual tradition, I plan to seek blessings at the temple. Furthermore, following my 'May I Come in Madam' shoot, I intend to celebrate the new year with friends and have happy days ahead,” she added.

Vibhav will be soon seen in the upcoming show 'Shaitani Rasmein', has revealed about the significance of spending time with family and his resolution for new years.

He said: "Embracing the New Year, I aim to be my parents' secret Santa, showering them with the love and happiness they truly deserve because sometimes we tend to take them for granted and really want to change it starting this year. Also reuniting with family during this special time holds immense significance for me.”

“My resolution for the upcoming year is straightforward: to relish every moment, regardless of life's twists and turns. However I believe the new year will bring new things to look forward to for me just like my show 'Shaitani Rasmein' which is coming in the new year and I really hope it turns out the best for me and the viewers really enjoy it,” added Vibhav.

Naqiyah will be seen as the lead in the show 'Shaitani Rasmein', sharing her family's heartwarming tradition for the new year and outlines her plans ahead.

"The onset of the new year fills me with excitement as I seek new experiences for learning and personal growth. This year I have been a teacher, and my resolution for the upcoming year is to focus on personal development and explore diverse roles. I aim for a year brimming with fresh opportunities and anticipation,” she said.

Discussing the celebration, she added, "Given the upcoming airing of my new show 'Shaitani Rasmein,' my schedule will be occupied with shooting. However, once filming wraps up, I'm eager to spend quality time with my family. We have a unique ritual: as the clock strikes midnight, we play a special song that sets the tone for our new year."

The show airs on Star Bharat.

