Mired In Legal Troubles, Soren Prepares To Confront Marandi's Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 30 (IANS) As the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) coalition government led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren completed four years in power on December 29, entering into the election year 2024, will be quite challenging legally and electorally for the government.

For Jharkhand's two political stalwarts, Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi, 2024 is poised to be a decisive year.

The new year will bring with it significant political and legal challenges for Soren, and the outcomes will shape his future. On the other hand, 2024 will also answer the question of how effectively the BJP's Marandi, who was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, can reclaim lost power in the state.

Soren has not only established himself as the leader of the tribal community but has also rejuvenated the political legacy of his father, Shibu Soren, known as the 'Guru of directions' among tribals, over the last decade.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM secured 30 seats out of 82, forming a coalition government with allied parties. Despite facing various controversies, Soren's Government completed its four-year term.

The ED recently issued its sixth summon to the Jharkhand CM in an alleged land scam case. Soren filed petitions in the Supreme Court and High Court against the agency's summons, but he did not get any concrete relief. There is speculation that the central agency can approach the court to seek a warrant for his arrest in the first week of January.

However, Soren appears undeterred by the prospect of arrest and has publicly stated that the Opposition is conspiring to imprison him and overthrow his government.

"Opposition parties are hatching conspiracies to send me to jail and topple our government. But the fear of prison cannot break a Jharkhandi like me. I am not afraid of any challenge," he said.

Soren knows that even if he ends up in jail, it may not have an adverse effect on his political career. In such a scenario, he can present himself as a victim among his core voters and tribals, generating sympathy for his cause.

The Chief Minister, who is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, has been making several decisions to appease the tribal and indigenous communities.

The Jharkhand Assembly once again passed the 1932-based Domicile Bill, which specifies that only individuals or their ancestors listed in the Khatiyan (land records) of 1932 or earlier would be recognised as local inhabitants of Jharkhand, entitling them to Class III and Class IV jobs in the state.

However, despite Soren's efforts, the path to a political comeback may not be smooth after the 2024 Assembly elections.

The BJP has been relentless in its attacks on his Government, highlighting alleged corruption cases like mining scams, land scams, liquor scams, the Dhiraj Sahu cash scandal, Bangladeshi infiltration in Santhal Pargana and issues related to unemployment.

Moreover, the Centre has launched various schemes to woo tribal voters in Jharkhand and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda has been actively addressing tribal issues in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, held a significant dialogue with the Adivasi community during his visit to Khunti, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, on November 15.

As a direct challenge to Soren, Marandi has been projected as the face of the BJP in the state and is actively working towards consolidating the tribal vote. His responsibilities as the state party President indicate the BJP's strategy for the forthcoming elections.

Marandi, who was the first Chief Minister of the state, parted ways with the BJP in 2006 and formed his own party.

However, after the BJP lost power in Jharkhand during the 2019 elections, and his party's subsequent merger with the saffron party, Marandi became a prominent face in the state leadership. As the BJP aims to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in 2024, Marandi's leadership will be crucial in achieving this goal.

The BJP's central leadership has given Marandi a free hand to drive the party in the state.

Meanwhile, the party has strategically positioned senior leader and former CM Raghubar Das in Odisha, and increased the importance of Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda in the Union Cabinet by giving him the Agriculture Ministry.

Marandi recently toured all 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, actively criticising Soren and his government.

The political dynamics in Jharkhand are poised for a significant shift in 2024, determining whether Soren or Marandi will emerge as the most influential tribal leader in the state.

