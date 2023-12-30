               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Financial Calendar 2024


12/30/2023 5:31:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024 AS Pro Kapital Grupp will disclose its consolidated financial results on the following dates:

EVENT TIME
2023 Q4 and 2023 annual unaudited results 29.02.2024
2023 annual audited results 30.04.2024
2024 Q1 unaudited results 17.05.2024
2024 Q2 unaudited results 16.08.2024
2024 Q3 unaudited results 15.11.2024

Eve Kallast
Group Chief Accountant
+372 614 4920
...


