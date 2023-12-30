Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024 AS Pro Kapital Grupp will disclose its consolidated financial results on the following dates:
| EVENT
| TIME
| 2023 Q4 and 2023 annual unaudited results
| 29.02.2024
| 2023 annual audited results
| 30.04.2024
| 2024 Q1 unaudited results
| 17.05.2024
| 2024 Q2 unaudited results
| 16.08.2024
| 2024 Q3 unaudited results
| 15.11.2024
Eve Kallast
Group Chief Accountant
+372 614 4920
...
MENAFN30122023004107003653ID1107670215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.