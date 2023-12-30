Mtest Labs Announces Partnership With Leading Tech Client For AR, ML And Gen AI Application Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mtest Labs , a leading provider of digital application testing services, is excited to announce the signing of a major contract with a prominent tech client to provide testing support for their cutting-edge Augmented Reality, Machine Learning and Gen AI-based applications. This landmark deal marks a significant milestone for Mtest Labs, solidifying their position as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving field of immersive and intelligent technology testing.



Under the terms of the agreement, Mtest Labs will leverage their expertise in AR, ML and Gen AI testing to deliver comprehensive quality assurance services for the client's innovative applications. This includes functional testing, performance testing, compatibility testing, ensuring that the applications deliver a seamless and rich user experience across a wide range of devices and platforms.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a forward-thinking tech leader on this groundbreaking project," said Kishore Nuvvula, Founder of Mtest Labs. "Our team of highly skilled testing assets possesses the deep understanding and specialized skillset required to effectively test AR and Gen AI applications, and we are confident that we will play a vital role in bringing the client's vision to life."



The contract win coincides with Mtest Labs' efforts to establish a UK-based Device Testing Lab, accelerating digital product development in AR, ML and Gen AI techstack through faster feedback loops. This state-of-the-art facility will house a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge devices and testing equipment, enabling Mtest Labs to provide even more advanced testing services to their clients.



"The establishment of our Device Testing Lab marks a significant step forward in our mission to become the premier provider of testing services for next-generation technologies," said Kishore Nuvvula. "By investing in the latest technology and talent, we are committed to empowering our clients to deliver exceptional digital products that push the boundaries of innovation."



About Mtest Labs



Mtest Labs is a leading digital application testing agency with a focus on innovation and quality. The company provides a comprehensive range of testing services, including web application testing, mobile app testing, API testing, and now, AR, ML and Gen AI application testing. Mtest Labs is committed to helping its clients deliver high-quality digital products that offer rich user expectations.

