Two More Complaints Filed Against K’Taka RSS Functionary For Derogatory Remarks Against Muslim Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 30 (IANS) Two more police complaints were filed on Saturday against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat -- a top RSS functionary in Karnataka -- for derogatory remarks against Muslim women and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning Triple Talaq.

The two complaints were filed by Rahib Ulla and Usman against Bhat.

“Muslim women have found permanent husbands only after the arrival of Modi,” he said at Hanuma Sankeerthna Yatra programme in Mandya city.

A complaint has also been registered against him at Srirangapatna police station in Mandya district. However, Bhat had obtained a stay order from the Karnataka High Court in this case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka on Friday had also filed a police complaint at the Sheshadripuram police station in Bengaluru.

AAP slammed Bhat for humiliating women, the community, and religion.

Women organisations have also staged protests and slammed the Congress government for not initiating action against Bhat.

