Dozen Palestinians Killed In 85Th Day Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

Gaza, Dec.30 (Petra) - Dozen Palestinian people were killed and others injured in several areas in Gaza Strip in the 85th day of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the coastal enclave with intense air and artillery bombardment.Israel bombed the central and southern areas of Gaza's Khan Younis and its aircraft struck a house of al-Wawi family in Nuseirat camp in the central enclave, leaving a number of Gazans dead and wounded, Palestinian sources said.Meanwhile, Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 21,507 Palestinians were killed in the strip so far and 55,915 others injured since start of the Israeli aggression, according to a preliminary toll.Earlier, Israeli occupation army acknowledged that Palestinian resistance killed 502 Israeli officers and soldiers since October 7, including 168 killed since the occupation began its ground aggression on Gaza on last October 27.