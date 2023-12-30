Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus S.Aleinik Meets The Ambassador Of Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On December 29, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Belarus, Mohammed Omer Musa Ali on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Belarus.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for his active work in strengthening the entire spectrum of the relationships between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Sudan.

The Sides exchanged views on the possibilities for settlement of the internal political situation in Sudan.

The Interlocutors discussed the prospects for the development of Belarusian-Sudanese trade, economic, political and humanitarian cooperation.

