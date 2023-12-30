Heydar Aliyev International Airport Sums Up 2023 Results (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku Airport successfully completes 2023 with important
achievements in the field of innovation, infrastructure improvement
and expansion of the route network. According to information as of
December 30, 2023, the number of passengers served by the airport
reached a record high of more than 5.7 million people.
Awards: Heydar Aliyev International Airport won
the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023 in the categories“Best
Regional Airport in Central Asia/CIS” and for the second time in a
row“Best Airport Staff in Central Asia and CIS”.
Expansion of the route network: Passengers were
offered new and unique destinations, including renewed partnerships
with airlines such as China Southern, AirBaltic, Flyadeal, Air
Cairo and Iraqi Airways, as well as increased frequencies with
WizzAir, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and LOT. WizzAir Malta, IndiGo,
Georgian Wings and Aegean Airlines have been added to the list of
airlines flying to Baku Airport. Thus, from the airport you can
travel to 68 cities around the world via 38 airlines.
Improving the passenger experience: In 2023, a
number of innovations were presented to passengers in order to
improve the quality and efficiency of service and create a modern,
comfortable infrastructure at Baku Airport. Thus, visitors can now
benefit from an innovative service that allows vehicles to enter
and exit quickly and has multiple payment options for parking. To
ensure a comfortable and flexible process of disembarking/meeting
passengers, special“drop off”/“pick up” lanes are provided. In
addition, public transport“Airport Express” on the route Heydar
Aliyev International Airport runs at intervals of 30 minutes until
01:00.
Among other things, the Travel Document Authorization System
(TDAS) has been introduced, which simplifies and speeds up the
pre-flight clearance process, reduces queues at the airport and
enhances security.
It should be noted that Baku Airport continues to strengthen its
reputation as the leading aviation hub in the region, offering
passengers a high level of service and comfort.
