Azerbaijan To Change Requirements For Operation Of Electrical Installations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The requirements
for operating electrical installations in Azerbaijan will be
changed from January 1, 2024, Trend reports referring to an amendment to the law on
the "Electric power industry".
The amendment has been discussed at a session of the Azerbaijani
parliament.
It envisages carrying out the operation of electrical
installations with a capacity exceeding 200 kW based on permits
issued following the mentioned law and the law "On licenses and
permits" from January 1 of next year.
The previous law on the "Electric power industry" allowed to
carry out the operation of electrical installations with a capacity
exceeding 150 kW based on a permit issued under this law and the
law "On licenses and permits".
After the discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and passed
in the first reading.
