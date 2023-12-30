Azerbaijan To Change Requirements For Operation Of Electrical Installations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The requirements for operating electrical installations in Azerbaijan will be changed from January 1, 2024, Trend reports referring to an amendment to the law on the "Electric power industry".

The amendment has been discussed at a session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

It envisages carrying out the operation of electrical installations with a capacity exceeding 200 kW based on permits issued following the mentioned law and the law "On licenses and permits" from January 1 of next year.

The previous law on the "Electric power industry" allowed to carry out the operation of electrical installations with a capacity exceeding 150 kW based on a permit issued under this law and the law "On licenses and permits".

After the discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and passed in the first reading.

