Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Five Out Of Ten Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed five out of ten enemy Shahed attack UAVs on the night of December 29 to 30.

The press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of December 30, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked [Ukraine] with ten Shahed UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea). Five drones were shot down by air defenses in the Mykolaiv, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions. The main blow was the front-line area of the Kherson region," the post said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces eliminated 750 Russian invaders on December 29. In total, from February 24, 2022 to December 30, 2023, Ukrainian defenders killed about 358,270 Russian invaders.