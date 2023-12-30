Six Children Injured In Russia's Dec 29 Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's massive aerial attack on Ukraine on December 29 has left six children injured.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in Odesa. A 14-year-old boy was wounded in Lviv. A 15-year-old child was injured in Dnipro, and a 1.5-year-old boy was also wounded. A 15-year-old girl was injured in Smila, Cherkasy region," the post said.

In total, over 1,680 children were killed or injured due to Russia's full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine.

As of December 30, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 513 children were killed and more than 1,167 injured.

The casualty figures are not final as work to determine them is ongoing in areas of hostilities and in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were killed or injured in the Donetsk region - 497, Kharkiv region - 304, Kherson region - 141, Kyiv region - 129, Dnipropetrovsk region - 105, Zaporizhzhia region - 100, Mykolaiv region - 97, Chernihiv region - 72, and Luhansk region - 67.

Early on December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. They launched kamikaze drones and almost all types of missiles against Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and other cities.