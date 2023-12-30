Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $0.22 amounting
to $81.56 per barrel on December 30, Azernews reports.
Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan dropped by $2.29, as
compared to the previous price, and amounted to $79.92 per
barrel.
Azerbaijan calculated the average price of one barrel of oil
from 60 US dollars for the state budget in 2023.
It should be noted that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was
recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was
recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66). In addition, the average price
of Azeri Light was $103.58.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670174
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.