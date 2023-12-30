Baku, Moscow Ponder Solution To Issue Of Peacekeepers In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Moscow and Baku are considering all issues related to the
deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan after the situation changed as a result of
anti-terrorist measures in September, Azernews reports.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, a Russian
peacekeeping contingent was stationed in the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by
the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia in November
2020.
Galuzin emphasised that despite the changing situation in the
region after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures in September, the
trilateral statement remains in force:
"No one has cancelled this document. It is planned that our
peacekeepers will stay in the region for 5 years, i.e. until
November 2025, with the possibility of further extension of this
period."
Recall that, after the 2nd Garabagh War, ongoing diplomatic
negotiations and negotiations to resolve the remaining problems in
the region have not yielded positive results. As a result of the
2nd Garabagh War, Azerbaijan liberated 10,000 square kilometers of
the 13,000 square kilometers of territory that had been under
occupation for 30 years, and the remaining 3,000 square kilometers
are occupied by Russian peacekeeping troops until 2025.
Azerbaijan stated that it does not enter this area where
Armenian civilians live in order not to harm civilians and to show
humanity, and President Ilham Aliyev stated that from now on this
issue will be resolved peacefully. According to the trilateral
declaration signed on November 10, 2020, Russian peacekeeping
troops stationed in the region were supposed to ensure the security
of civilians and the region, and with the arrival of Russian
peacekeeping troops, Armenian armed formations stationed here were
supposed to leave the region.
However, despite the fact that 3 years had already passed since
the adoption of the trilateral statement, the Armenian armed forces
continued to remain in the region. In fact, the Armenian side
sought to use these armed forces as a tool in diplomatic
negotiations by keeping them here.
Armenian armed formations threatened construction works in the
liberated territories of Azerbaijan, penetrated into the liberated
areas, and planted mines, which resulted in the loss of life.
According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, there were about
10,000 members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the region,
with more than 100 tanks, armoured vehicles, and missile systems in
their arsenal.
For a long time, despite Azerbaijan's reasonable demands, these
forces were not withdrawn from the region. On September 18,
Armenian separatists infiltrated the liberated territories and
planted a mine on an asphalt road. As a result of the mine
explosion, seven Azerbaijani policemen and a civilian working at a
construction site were killed. The Azerbaijani Ministry of
Intelligence characterised the incident as terrorism. Meanwhile, at
the time, 61 Azerbaijanis were killed and 253 Azerbaijanis were
injured as a result of mines laid over the past 3 years. The last
incident led Azerbaijan to launch an anti-terrorist operation.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan started local anti-terror
measures on September 19, 2023 in order to prevent all Armenian
provocations in Garabagh. As a result of the armed actions, the
terrorists were completely disarmed and cleared from the area
without harming any civilians. Since that date, separatism and
Armenian terrorism have been completely prevented in
Azerbaijan.
