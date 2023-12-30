Ombudsman Organises City Trip For Juveniles Reformed In Correctional Institution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, a series of events are being implemented at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the ongoing events, on the eve of the Solidarity Day of Azerbaijani and the New Year, a one-day visit of two juveniles reformed in the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service Institution to historical and cultural monuments, recreation, and public catering facilities in the capital was organised.

The ombudsman visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev together with the teenagers, laid flowers in front of the monument, and commemorated his memory with deep respect.

Later, the graves of Azerbaijani martyrs were visited, and their dear memories were remembered.

As part of the trip, minors visited the Heydar Aliyev Centre and the Baku Book House. In order to learn about the legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the children were given extensive information about the invaluable services of the National Leader, and books of various genres were presented as gifts.

The ombudsman had lunch with the children, informed them about the glorious life path of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan, his role in the development history of Azerbaijan, and gave them recommendations for personal development, protection of rights, education, professional habits, and reformation. At the end of the cultural program organised for children, they were presented with gifts.

Within the framework of the Ombudsman's cooperation with the Penitentiary Service, such measures, which have a positive effect on the moral development of children and their correction, will be continued.