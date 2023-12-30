Turkiye's Ogan: Turkish Super Cup Should Be Held In Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Sinan Ogan, a former member of the Turkish Grand National
Assembly and a presidential candidate for the 2023 elections from
the ATA alliance, has proposed that the Turkish Super Cup be held
in Khankandi, Azernews reports.
"Otherwise, in home stadiums." Sinan Ogan sayed
The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce,
which was to be held in Saudi Arabia, has been canceled.
According to the information, the local authorities did not
allow the Turkish footballers to go on the field with a portrait
and quotes of Ataturk on T-shirts.
It should be reminded that recently a historic football match
for the Azerbaijani people took place in Khankandi: football clubs
"Qarabag" (Aghdam) and "MOIK" (Baku) met at the stadium "Khankandi"
in the match of round 16 of the Azerbaijan Cup.
