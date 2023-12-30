Russia Intercepts 32 Ukrainian Drones Over Several Regions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Russia intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones that flew over a number of Russian regions.

In a statement on Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian army shot down the drones over Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol and Moscow regions.

The Russian airforce also intercepted a Ukrainian aerial attack on Belgorod region, south of Russia, the ministry added.

According to Tass, quoting Belgorod Governor, the attack killed one person and injured another.

On February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launching a military operation against Ukraine, aiming to protect civilians in Donbas region. (end)

