Scores Of Palestinians Martyred, Injured As Bombs Rain Down On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Scores of Palestinians were martyred or injured when Israeli occupation forces launched fresh airstrikes on separate areas in the Gaza Strip for the 85th consecutive day.

Among the latest martyrs were journalist Jaber Abu Hidro and several members of his family, as their home was bombed when Israeli occupation warplanes targeted Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early this morning, the Gaza governmental media office in a press release.

The number of Palestinian journalists who fell martyred since Israeli occupation forces started an unprecedented aggression on the Palestinian territory on October 7 has thus risen to 106, according to the release. (end)

