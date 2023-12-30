Sharmila Tagore: Sara Had The Spark Of Acting In Her Since Childhood

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood's veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has showered love on her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, and shared how the young diva 'always had the spark in her' to become an actor.

Sharmila, and Sara appeared on the finale episode of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

In a conversation with the duo, megastar Big B said to Sharmila:“Both of us are blessed grandparents. There's a saying about grandparents. 'Interest is cherished more than the principal.' Your interest is sitting beside you (referring to Sara).”

Calling Sara a famous actor, who has achieved fame in the acting field, the 'Sholay' actor asked the 79-year-old actress:“You must have seen her film 'Kedarnath'. How did you find it?”

Replying to her 'Chupke Chupke' co-star, Sharmila said:“When Sara was a little girl...she used to stand in front of the mirror all the time, doing her own thing...She was always like that and she has always had the spark in her.”

“As a newcomer in 'Kedarnath', she was very good,” added the senior actress.

Sara marked her acting debut with the 2018 romantic disaster movie 'Kedarnath', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. She played the character of Mandakini Tripathi, while Sushant was seen as her love interest Mansoor Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara next has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Metro... In Dino', Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and 'Murder Mubarak'.

--IANS

sp/dan