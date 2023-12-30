               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Jails Teen For Refusing To Serve In IDF: Report


12/30/2023 4:30:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Youth in Israel have refused to enroll for the mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on political grounds, in opposition to Israel's bombardment of Gaza and the occupation of Palestinian territories, media reports said.

Israeli teen Tal Mitnick (18) was the first person arrested for refusing service on political grounds since October 7 and was sentenced to 30 days in military prison on Tuesday.

He first refused to enlist several weeks ago, setting in motion a trial process.

Mitnick wrote his reasons in a statement shared by Mesarvot, one of several Israeli support groups for conscientious objectors, or“refuseniks” as they call themselves.

“Violence cannot solve the situation, neither by Hamas, nor by Israel. There is no military solution to a political problem,” Mitnick wrote.

“Therefore, I refuse to enlist in an army that believes that the real problem can be ignored, under a government that only continues the bereavement and pain.”

--IANS

int/dan

MENAFN30122023000231011071ID1107670124

