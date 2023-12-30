LIVE UPDATES: UN Denounce 'Unlawful' Israeli Attack On Gaza Humanitarian Relief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: UN Aid Chief Martin Griffiths strongly condemned the "attacks on humanitarian workers are unlawful," calling for the conflict to be stopped. This comes after UNRWA said Israelis opened fire on aid convoy travelling on an authorised route.

Meanwhile Gazans are exhausted after nearly three months of nonstop bombing by the Israeli army, navy and airforce and are desperate for the war to end.

According to the latest figures, atleast 21,507, including 8,800 children in Gaza are killed while 55,915 are injured.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[10:15am Doha Time] Gaza Municipality questions UNICEF on fuel delivery

The Municipality of Gaza has asked UNICEF on X where the is the fuel to operate the water pumps.

“Sorry for any inconvenience, but can we know where is the fuel to operate the water pumps? You promised to deliver it during the last truce, we haven't received it yet,” it said.

“You may know children are dying in Gaza and you can't give them a sip of water!”

9:30am Doha Time 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

After nearly three months of deadly strikes, incessant displacements and sputtering humanitarian aid, "exhausted" Gazans say they are desperate for an end to the fighting as Israel's war looks set to grind on into the new year.

"Enough with this war! We are totally exhausted. We are constantly displaced from one place to another in cold weather," said 49-year-old Um Louay Abu Khater from a camp in the southern border city.

"The bombs keep falling on us every day and night. We expect missiles (at any moment), while others are preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations." Read more

[8:30am Doha Time] UN chief condemns attack on aid convoy

In an strongly worded post on his social media, UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths condemned the attack on aid convoy by Israel.

He wrote,"I strongly condemn an incident yesterday in which an aid convoy was fired upon while traveling from northern Gaza to Rafah. The convoy was clearly marked and its movements were coordinated with the parties."

He further added that attacks on humanitarian workers are unlawful and that the conflict must stop.

[8am Doha Time] UN Security Council discusses crisis in the Middle East

The UN Security Council on Friday received a briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Palestine.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East at UN DPPA Khaled Khiari informed Council members that the situation in the Middle East is alarming and continues to deteriorate, including "several interconnected theatres conflict".

Reiterating the UN Secretary-General's call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, Khiari warned that the risk of regional spillover of this conflict with potential devastating consequences for the entire region "remains high".

The UN official pointed out that hundreds of Palestinian had been killed in the occupied West Bank in the context of Israeli operations in Area A, stressing that settler violence remains a source of grave concern and continues at high levels. (QNA)

[7:30am Doha Time] UNRWA says Israeli Occupation Forces fired on humanitarian aid convoy in Northern Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that one of its aid convoys came under fire by the Israeli occupation's military in Northern Gaza without causing any casualties.

According to UNRWA's director in Gaza, Thomas White, the UN aid convoy was returning from northern Gaza on a route designated for humanitarian aid when it came under fire.

"Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage,' White wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Aid workers should never be a target," he added.

For his part, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, in a statement today, criticized holding the Agency responsible for gaps in aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the delivery of much needed and urgent aid continues to be limited in quantities and riddled with logistical hurdles.

He pointed to the "state of despair" among the communities showing up at UNRWA warehouses to take supplies or interrupt aid trucks picking food to eat on the spot.

Meanwhile, humanitarian workers denounced the situation in Gaza, saying that they consider themselves displaced and being targeted, stressing that they are working on an "shrinking" piece of land, in addition to the fact that trucks are subjected to three levels of inspection before they can enter, in addition to the presence of an increasing list of products prohibited from entering.

Gazan are still waiting for humanitarian and medical aid to enter the Strip, and they are suffering from conditions that everyone described as "catastrophic" and "unprecedented" in the modern era.