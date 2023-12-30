Over 2,000 Citizens Join Private Sector In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As many as 2,092 Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women were appointed in the private sector in 2023 showing the huge success of the Ministry of Labour's Job Nationalisation Programme, said a top official.

“The Ministry of Labour seeks the participation of national workforces in the private sector through qualification and skill development programmes of national cadres,” said Head of Training and Skills Development Department at the Ministry of Labour Mohammed Al Khulaifi.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that the Ministry continued coordination and communication with the private sector to provide jobs for Qataris and children of Qatari women.



The growing number of appointments of citizens in the private sector reflects the constant efforts made by the Ministry of Labour in coordination with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) to provide quality job opportunities to citizens and prepare a suitable work environment for them.

Appointment of Qatari citizens in the private sector jumped 150 percent in the third quarter (Q3) compared to the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

The private sector recruited 534 Qatari citizens including 302 males and 232 females in Q3 of this year.

To enhance the job nationalisation programme in the private sector, the Ministry of Labour has issued a law which was approved by the State Cabinet last week and referred to the Shura Council.

Explaining the draft law, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ministry of Labour Mohammed Al Yafei said that the draft law granted the Ministry of Labour the authority to provide incentives, facilities, and privileges, including sending citizens abroad to complete their university studies in coordination with the relevant authorities for filling positions in the private sector.

Speaking to Qatar TV, he said that the appointment is restricted to Qatari men and women in leading and specialised roles in the private sector, in addition to qualifying and training the national workforce to assume leadership positions in the private sector.

The proposed law aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on human development by providing quality investments and generating employment and training opportunities for all citizens. Highlighting the achievements of the Ministry in the national workforce sector in 2023, Mohammed Al Khulaifi said that this year, the Ministry made many tangible achievements.

For example, he said,“Istamer” platform was launched to employ Qatari retirees wishing to work in the private sector to benefit from their experiences.

“One of the main points that the Ministry has worked on is developing its electronic services,” said Al Khulaifi adding that the Ministry provides 50 electronic services to the public.

Speaking about the future plan of the ministry, he said that MoL aims to make its services paperless is currently upgrading 80 services.