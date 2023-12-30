MES Facilitates Education Beyond Classrooms For Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With an objective to extend education beyond classrooms an educational excursion was arranged by MES Indian School for students of Grades 5 - 9 and 11th standard at Angry Birds, Festival City.

About 1,500 students from the girls' section of the school, accompanied by 97 teachers, and an equal number of students from the boys' section, accompanied by 105 teachers and a team of school nurses are collectively engaged in this enriching outing.

Each division was overseen by two faculty members, ensuring the safety and well-being of the students.

The excursion was under the supervision of Muhammad Haneef KM, a teaching faculty from the boys' section of the school and Sumitha Nassar from the girls' section.

This initiative of arranging excursions has integrated educational and recreational value, enabling curiosity to enhance academic understanding, foster social skills, and promote physical well-being - an essential component of a comprehensive education system.