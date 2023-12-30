NVBS Receives Award In Reporter International XLNC Awards 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

NVBS (New Vision Badminton Sport), Doha-Qatar received the Award for the "Best popular & consistent result producing badminton academy in Qatar", for the development which they had done in the Qatar Badminton circuit from 2016 to 2023.

Award Ceremony was held at Sheraton Grand Doha on Thursday, 28th December 2023. NVBS received the Award from Mrs. Smruthy Paruthikad (Executive Editor - Reporter Channel) and other Guests were Mr. Anto Augustine (Managing Director - Reporter Channel), Dr. Arun Kumar (Consulting Editor - Reporter Channel), Mr. Unni Balakrishnan (Digital Head - Reporter Channel), Mrs. Sujaya Parvathy S (Coordinating Editor - Reporter Channel) & Mr. Anil Ayiroor (President - Reporter TV Network).

Manoj Sahibjan is the person behind the development of badminton in Qatar since 2007 with the complete support of his better half Banazir Manoj.

Group photo with the Head Coaches of NVBS (Afsal O K, Ashif Ameerjan & Adarsh M S) and Mashal Manoj Sahibjan (Son of Manoj Sahibjan and Banazir Manoj).

They made great changes to badminton in Qatar by making the sport more popular. He even developed many badminton players among the Qataris when he was the National Coach of Qatar (2011 to 2017) in the Olympic Committee.

He has 27 years of experience in the field of badminton. Out of those 27 years, he spent 16 years (from 2007 to 2023) in Qatar. Through these 16 years, he made drastic changes in Qatar's badminton circuit, and developed many district, state, national and international level players.

He is also a national and international badminton player. After he left as the Qatar National Coach, he and his wife started their authorized badminton academy, New Vision Badminton Sport, with the license of the Ministry of Culture & Sports.

NVBS is very special and unique among the badminton academies in the world due to their 'Analysis & Progress' report which they developed for their trainees for evaluation purposes. This report helps the players and their parents to understand the improvement which they got from training and the area where they must focus for further improvement. Also, this report helps to develop a competition mentality among the players to improve to the next level. NVBS is maintaining their badminton academy the same as a school.

Another speciality of the academy is the NVBS Logo, which is the side face of Manoj Sahibjan's wife on a shuttle cock. Through this logo, Manoj Sahibjan symbolically connects his love towards his wife with his passion towards this game. Also, he believes that, only because of Banazir, he could reach these heights.