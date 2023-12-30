Sharmila Tagore Recounts 'Full Moon' Romantic Date With Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) One of the most accomplished actresses in the Indian film industry, Sharmila Tagore, who had been in a 43 years of a nuptial bond with the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi untill his death, reminisced about a sweet romantic date with the Nawab of Pataudi.

She married Mansoor Ali Khan, the titular 'Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal' in 1968. They have three children: Saif Ali Khan; Saba and Soha Ali Khan. The Indian cricketer passed away at the age of 70 in 2011.

The legendary actress has appeared on the finale episode of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' along with her granddaughter and actress Sara Ali Khan. The latter is the daughter of Saif, and Amrita Singh.

Host of the show Amitabh Bachchan asked the 79-year-old actress a personal question.“Tiger, Mr Pataudi. How romantic was he with you,” asked the megastar.

Sharmila laughed and said:“Romantic and Tiger? You know we were near Narmada in Bhopal. I said that it's so nice, it was a full moon. Beautiful. I said let's go and sit near the river. And he said that he's not going. It's so late in the night and he won't go. That's it.”

The 'Sawan Ki Ghata' actress went on to say:“I said no, let's go. As it's full moon, a river, you and l, it will be great fun. Let's go. So we went there and sat. It was very nice for five minutes and then the mosquitoes, after a while, I started twitching and he said, 'No, it's so romantic and lovely. Let's sit here'.”

The sweet romantic memory of Sharmila and Mansoor left Sara, Amitabh and the audience laughing.

Sharmila is famous for her work in the movies like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Waqt', 'Anupama', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aamne Saamne', 'Satyakam', 'Aradhana', 'Amar Prem', 'Daag', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mausam', among numerous others.

On the work front, she was last seen in the movie 'Gulmohar', which stars Manoj Bajpayee.

--IANS

sp/kvd