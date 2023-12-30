Shift In Traveller Preferences Boosts Outbound Winter Travel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The final quarter of the year sees a growing demand for outbound travel due to the shift in traveller preferences and exploration of new destinations, highlighted several tourism experts in Qatar.

Compared to 2022, this winter witnessed a significant surge in travel bookings as engaging outdoor activities driven by mild weather and reduced travel restrictions.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Sales Manager at Victoria Travels Ahmed Atta noted that Moscow and Riyadh topped among the highly visited cities for tourism this winter.



He also said:“The most booked destinations in this quarter showcase global diversity and include favourites like London, Paris, Geneva, and Vienna, as well as emerging hotspots like Phuket, Tbilisi, and Baku. These destinations, offering a blend of cultural experiences and natural attractions, have gained popularity, especially those hosting special events and festivals.”

The expert remarked that the tourism industry in the country continues to witness a boom, supported by major events such as the Expo 2023 Doha and the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

“These events not only attract many international visitors but also contribute to the growth of the local economy. Infrastructure developments and investments in tourism have contributed to making Qatar a leading destination in the region,” Atta said.

He noted that there are optimistic expectations for the growth of outbound tourism in the upcoming year. The inclusion of diverse cities in travel itineraries reflects a growing interest in exploring a variety of destinations.

The travel expert stated that“bookings for January 2024 and beyond are on the rise, driven by factors such as easing travel restrictions, diverse cultural offerings, and a desire for new and unique travel experiences.”

However, several factors in terms of diversity in location and pricing have been a challenge for many residents this winter compared to the previous year, explained Ali Thabet, an expert in travel affairs and the General Manager of Milano Travels & Tours.

Regarding reservations for January, he outlined that“It is still too early to judge the percentage of increase because most reservations are made days before the travel date, but the beginning is promising.

He added that offers provided by the country and Qatar Airways for holiday seasons will continue to make a huge impact on outbound tourism.