No Tsunami Threat To Sri Lanka Following North Sumatra Quake

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre said that there was no threat of a tsunami to the country following a 6.6 magnitude quake in the Indian Ocean off North Sumatra today (Saturday).

The National Tsunami Early Warning Center had earlier urged residents in coastal areas to remain vigilant following the quake this morning.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude. (Colombo Gazette)