Sri Lankan Born Pioneer Of Location-Tracking Technology In King's Honours List

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A Sri Lankan born pioneer of location-tracking technology has been appointed OBE in the King's New Year Honours.

Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, who founded Cambridge company PervasID, devised a real-time location tracking system used by NHS trusts, hospitals, aircraft manufacturers and retailers.

He is among 105 people in the East honoured for their exceptional contribution to their communities.

He said he was“absolutely over the moon, thrilled” to receive the award.

Dr Sithamparanathan is recognised for services to innovation technology and the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) subjects in education.

He said it was“a great honour and testament to the hard work and innovation of the entire team”.

In hospitals, his system uses electromagnetic fields to track surgical instruments, ensuring they are decontaminated and sterilised properly, and available in the right place at the right time.

Retailers have also adopted the technology to track stock and enhance click-and-collect services.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Dr Sithamparanathan studied at the University of Sheffield before embarking on a PhD at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, where he developed his tracking system. He was elected a research fellow at Girton College in 2011.

“I came here as a teenager to pursue higher education,” he said.

“If it was not for Cambridge and the people who mentored me along the way, I would not be where I am today.

“Cambridge allowed me to exploit possibilities; to maximise potential. I learned from very talented professionals.

“At the end of the day, innovating is exciting but bringing an idea from the lab to the real world has been a real challenge.

“On a personal level, it is a dream come true.” (BBC)