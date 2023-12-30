Artemish Partners With Jodhpur Polo For A Grand Fusion Of Luxury And Sport

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India Artemish , the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship in the furniture industry, proudly announces its exclusive sponsorship at the renowned Jodhpur Polo. This collaboration marks

Artemish's commitment to infusing modern elegance into this iconic sporting event while honouring the rich cultural legacy of Marwar.



Artemish Founders, Namrataa Mishrra and Aankith Mishrra at the Jodhpur Polo event





Aankith Mishrra, Director, Artemish,

expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Jodhpur Polo Events, an embodiment of grace, skill, and tradition.

Artemish

recognises the importance of supporting events that bring people together and create lasting memories. We look forward to a successful and exciting partnership with the Jodhpur Polo community."





Jodhpur Polo Events, renowned for showcasing the grit and regality of Marwar, has become a global phenomenon. Recognising the untapped potential in engaging the local community,

Artemish, deeply rooted in Jodhpur, introduces a contemporary French Chateau-inspired experience zone. The sponsorship aligns with

Artemish's mission to showcase the seamless blend of regal charm and timeless craftsmanship.





Artemish

takes pride in enhancing the overall polo experience with unique trophies designed by Dr Namrataa Mishrra and her team, adding a touch of class and Marwar craftsmanship. Along with this, they have also introduced a one-of-a-kind furniture experience zone at the Polo Ground. The Hospitality Experience Zone promises to be a global sensation, setting a new standard for luxury experiences at polo events.





In addition to crafting bespoke trophies,

Artemish

is set to unveil its Marwar furniture range and host a Gala Evening on December 29, 2023, at Jodhpur Polo. Collaborating with HH Maharaja Gaj Singh Ji II for a grand unveiling adds a regal touch to the event, seamlessly blending luxury, tradition, and innovation.

Artemish

envisions its partnership with Jodhpur Polo as an opportunity to present a comprehensive Marwar experience. By aligning Marwari hospitality and craftsmanship with Polo,

Artemish

aims to attract a diverse audience to the sport, making it more accessible to different walks of life.





Artemish's sponsorship of the Jodhpur Polo Events signifies a harmonious union between heritage and innovation. This partnership embodies a shared commitment to elevate the essence of Polo while showcasing the timeless elegance of Marwar craftsmanship. It invites attendees to immerse themselves in an unparalleled experience where the grandeur of Polo converges with

Artemish's exquisite furniture creations.