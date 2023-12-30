UNSC Calls For Appointment Of Special Envoy For Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution on an independent assessment on Afghanistan that provides recommendations on international engagement to address the challenges being faced by the country.

The UN News wrote on X that the resolution approved after 13 positive votes about of 15.

The United Arab Emirate (UAE) mission to the UN also said:“Today, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution co-penned by the UAE and Japan ...“

The resolution advances the process outlined in the independent assessment on Afghanistan, including through creating a UN Special Envoy to promote implementation of the recommendations.

The mission added:“The resolution affirms that the objective of this process is an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours, fully reintegrated into the international community, with the safe, full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

Adoption of the resolution

It recalls previous resolutions on Afghanistan, in particular resolution 2679 (2023) which requested an integrated, independent assessment on Afghanistan.

It reaffirms its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, as well as its continued support for the people of Afghanistan.

It also renews its support for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.

The measure underlines the need to address the challenges faced by Afghanistan, including but not limited to, humanitarian, human rights and especially the rights of women and girls, religious and ethnic minorities, security and terrorism, narcotics, development, economic and social challenges, dialogue, governance and the rule of law.

It reaffirms the indispensable role of women in Afghan society, and underlines the importance of the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women, upholding human rights, including those of women, children, minorities, and persons in vulnerable situations.

It stresses the importance of an engagement architecture to guide and bring more coherence to political, humanitarian and development activities; and a substantive roadmap that will enable more effective negotiation and implementation of the priorities of Afghan and international stakeholders.

An integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian and development actors, within and outside of the UN system, consistent with their respective mandates, is critical to building and sustaining peace in Afghanistan, it reaffirmed.

The resolution recognises that the health, well-being, prosperity and security of the people of Afghanistan affect the entire region and beyond.

It stresses the critical importance of a continued presence of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and other UN agencies, funds and programmes across Afghanistan, and reiterates its full support to the mandate and work of UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General;

It takes positive note of the independent assessment on Afghanistan (S/2023/856).

It encourages member states and all other relevant stakeholders to consider the independent assessment and implementation of its recommendations, especially increasing international engagement in a more coherent, coordinated and structured manner, affirms that the objective of this process should be a clear end state of an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, fully reintegrated into the international community and meeting international obligations, and recognises the need to ensure the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of Afghan women in the process throughout.

It requests the Secretary-General, in consultation with members of the Security Council, relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, Afghan women and civil society, as well as the region and the wider international community, to appoint a Special Envoy for Afghanistan, in a timely manner, provided with robust expertise on human rights and gender, to promote implementation of the recommendations of the independent assessment, without prejudice to the mandate of UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and their vital work in Afghanistan.

It also welcomes the Secretary-General's intention to convene the next meeting of the group of Special Envoys and Special Representatives on Afghanistan initiated in May 2023 in a timely manner, and encourages the meeting to discuss the recommendations of the independent assessment.

The resolution requests that the Secretary-General brief the Security Council on the outcome of these consultations and discussions within 60 days,

Additionally, it decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

