Argentina Abandons BRICS Plan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Argentina said that it has abandoned joining the BRICS group, after it was scheduled to officially join the group at the beginning of next January.

Argentina Minister of Foreign Affairs Diana Mondino said that the Argentine President Javier Milei addressed a letter to the bloc saying that he will not be joining.

He attributed this decision to the differing policies his government is planning to implement, compared to the previous one. He did affirm however his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with each member if the BRICS group. (QNA)

MENAFN30122023000067011011ID1107669974