Covid-19 In India: Over 740 Covid Cases, Seven Deaths Reported In 24 Hours | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has recorded more than 160 cases of the new Covid variant as per the data by the INSACOG, a forum set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The INSACOG's data showed 145 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November, 743 fresh infections were also reported, the highest single-day rise in 225 days. Additionally, seven deaths were also reported on Saturday as per the data by the Union Health Ministry new fatalities -- three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one each from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu -- were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am number of daily cases was in double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate \"variant of interest\" given its rapidly increasing spread. However the UN body said that it poses a \"low\" health risk records over 4,000 active Covid cases, 5 deaths today | 10 updatesThe Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country Year 2024: Top 7 precautions to take while partying amid rising Covid casesHere are 10 latest updates on Covid-19:India has reported 162 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 so far the Indian states, Kerala has seen a major uptick in JN.1 sub-variant ay 83, followed by Gujarat at 34, Karnataka at 8, Maharashtra at 10, Rajasthan at 5, Tamil Nadu at 4, Telangana at 2 and Delhi at 1, respectively reported 145 Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant in December while 17 such cases were detected in November Odisha, five more people have been tested positive. With this, the state's Covid cases have increased to 13 in December 2023 logged 129 new cases of Covid-19. The number of patients infected with the JN.1 variant remains at 10 January 1, 2023, 137 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. 70.80% of these deaths have occurred in individuals over 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, while 16% did not have any comorbidities on Friday reported 173 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours update: 109 JN.1 cases in India to K'taka's home isolation. 10 pointsDr Soumya Swaminathan, Former DG of, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that the JN.1 Covid-19 variant is more transmissible, and infectious, as compared to other variants. However, Swaminathan also assured,“the public health risk is still low in the sense that because we all have immunity now\".JN.1 Covid variant 'more transmissible, infectious': Expert warns of more casesAndhra Pradesh reported a surge in Covid cases, with 82 infections reported since 20 December, the Deccan Herald report mentioned worldwide are now focusing on mushrooms in a battle against Covid-19. According to DD News, a study led by Prof. Ashis K Mukherjee and a team of researchers from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) have delved into the significance of edible mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in mitigating complications associated with COVID-19 and other viral infections.

