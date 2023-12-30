PM Modi Inaugurates 2 New Amrit Bharat, 6 Vande Bharat Trains In Ayodhya | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya at around 11 am on Saturday. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath at the airport Modi will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains in just a few minutes LIVE updates herePM Modi virtually inaugurated the first Amrit Bharat train, Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express, including one route from Malda received a thunderous welcome as he landed in the holy city of Ayodhya, with people showering flowers as he took a lap of honour on his way to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station on Saturday, PM inaugurated Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station which has been developed at a cost of ₹240 crore Vande Bharat Express: All you need to know about stoppages, timingsThe three-storey modern railway station is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Check stoppages, fare prices hereThe station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains in Ayodhya on Saturday new Amrit Bharat trains that will ply as Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express Vande Bharat trains flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth ₹2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.
