Delhi Metro New Year Restrictions: DMRC Restricts Exit From Rajiv Chowk On December 31. Timings And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi metro has restricted commuters from exiting Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on December 31. They have asked the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don't face any trouble. This is done to ease the overcrowding on New Year's Eve.“As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December, 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, passengers' entry will be allowed until the last train departs from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on 31st December. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, he added services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable restrictions for New Year's Eve in DelhiAhead of the New Year celebrations in the Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday detailing traffic restrictions in and around central Delhi and advised people to be mindful of the subsequent congestion near commercial hubs to the advisory, no public or private vehicles will be allowed in Connaught Place from 8 pm on December 31 till the end of the celebrations, which is likely to be till midnight of January 2. Police did not specify the exact timing when the restrictions would be lifted. The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for the smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate drunk driving, officials said on Thursday Police to deploy more 10,000 copsMeanwhile, the Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the city with more than 10,000 personnel slated to be on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, a senior officer said on Thursday, PTI reported



