Watch: Rajinikanth Pays Visit To Vijayakanth's Funeral, Breaks Down While Mourning For DMDK Chief

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijayakanth, the DMDK chairman and legendary actor, died on December 28 in Chennai. Rajinikanth, who was in Tuticorin filming for his next film, 'Vettaiyan,' flew to Chennai to pay his respects to Captain. Rajinikanth is seen breaking down in his car on his way out of Vijayakanth's funeral in a video that has gone viral.

Rajinikanth came to Chennai from Tuticorin after learning of the death of fellow actor Vijayakanth. In a popular video, he can be seen sobbing as he exits the burial with another mourner.

Rajinikanth told the journalists from the Tuticorin airport, "My heart aches. Vijayakanth was a man with great willpower. Lastly, I saw him at the DMDK's genral body meeting and thought he would bounce back after battling his health issues. His death is a huge loss to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Also Read:

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor not together anymore? Here' what the actress said







He added, "If he was healthy, he would have been a formidable political force. He would have done so many good deeds for the people. People of Tamil Nadu have now lost him. May his soul rest in peace."

He returned to Chennai and went to Island Grounds, where he met members of Vijayakanth's family. In an address to the media in Chennai, he stated, "I was supposed to come yesterday from Tuticorin. My heart aches. I could go all day talking about him. He was the epitome of friendship. Once you become friends with him, you'll never be able to forget him. People become slaves because of his kindness. Many are willing to lay their lives for him. He gets angry with his friends, politicians and media as well. But, nobody would get angry at him. Because there will always be a right reason behind the anger. There would be no selfishness. He is an example of his courage and valour."

Remembering a fond memory, the star said, "When I was sick and admitted to Ramachandra Hospital, I was unconscious. We couldn't control the fans and media. Vijayakanth came there and controlled the entire crowd in just five minutes. We don't know what he did. He asked the authorities to hold a room next to mine, so he could see who was visiting me. I couldn't forget his help."







He continued, "When we went to Singapore for the star night, I took some time to get into the bus. I couldn't get past the mob even with bouncers' help. He saw me struggling and got down from the bus and cleared the crowd in two minutes and got me inside the bus safely and asked me if I was okay. I haven't seen him in his last few days."

"Captain is a name coined for him and he lived up to it. He entertained the audience with his sixes and fours and left the field. 1000s have lived and 1000s have died, but who's in the hearts of the people? Only people like Vijayakanth," he concluded.

Also Read:

'I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read

Who was Vijayakanth?



On December 28, Vijayakanth, also known as Captain, died at a private hospital in Chennai. His wife, Premalatha, and two sons, Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian, survive him. He was 71.

Vijayakanth was brought to a private hospital in Chennai for a routine check-up on Tuesday, December 26. His party informed the public of his 'excellent health' throughout that time. His condition deteriorated gradually, and he died on December 28 at around 6:30 a.m. On December 29, Vijayakanth's corpse was carried to the Island Grounds in Chennai for public tribute. With full state honours, he was cremated.