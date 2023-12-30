Kerala Police Anticipating Retaliation In Kannur Or Wayanad After Maoist Kavitha's Killing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur:

The death of Maoist Kavitha, who was critically injured after being shot by Thunderbolt in the forest, has been revealed to have been announced to the outside world by Kabani Dalam Commander CP Moideen and his group. Under CP Moideen's direction, a poster threatening retaliation was displayed in Tirunelli, Wayanad.

Following the Ayyankunnu encounter, CP Moideen arrived in the settled region for the first time. The group consisted of six individuals. Armed groups under the command of CP Moideen used to consistently appear in the Thalapuzha and Peya regions in the past. According to the police's present estimate, there is a possibility of Maoist retaliation in Kannur and Wayanad. In this instance, more monitoring has been implemented in the state's hilly regions where Maoists are known to be prevalent.

A Maoist poster claimed that one person belonging to their group was killed in an encounter between the Thunderbolt and the Maoists in Kannur's Ayyankunnu. The encounter took place on November 13 at 9:50 am. In a poster put up in Tirunelli, the Maoists claimed that a comrade named Kavitha (Lakshmi) was killed.

An encounter broke out between Maoists and Kerala Police's specialist unit Thunderbolt at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat. Two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries in the encounter. There was a loud explosion and gunfire, according to the locals.



The poster also promises revenge will be taken for Kavitha's death at Aralam. The poster was pasted at Gundika Parambu Colony in Tirunelli. A group of six people reached Gundika Parambu Colony late last night. DIG Putta Vimaladitya had stated on that day that some people were injured in the clash that took place in Ayyankunnu.

Officials said that the Maoists fired at the Thunderbolt team which was patrolling in the forest and the Thunderbolt had to counter fire at the Maoists.