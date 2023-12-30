Bigg Boss 17: 'Humara Divorce Case...' Ankita's Explosive Statement Rattles Viewers Amidst Spat With Vicky

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande did not hold back when she taunted Vicky Jain. The actress, who is participating in the Salman Khan-hosted programme, was seen competing with Vicky over Munawar. The episode included a pretend trial scene in which Ankita argued on Munawar's behalf while Vicky questioned him.



The mock trial was being held about Ayesha Khan. During the quarrel, Ankita lost her calm and ordered Vicky to step aside or the route will turn into their divorce trail.

Ankita and Vicky were seen squabbling in a viral video until Bigg Boss interfered and urged Vicky to let Ankita speak.“Let her play,” Bigg Boss told Vicky. Ankita thanked Bigg Boss for his agreement. Vicky, on the other hand, refused to budge. He irritated Ankita by stating,“Bigg Boss is trying to say that start playing your game.” Vicky continued to probe Bigg Boss after he defined their position, urging Vicky to let her discuss her strategy with Munawar.

Ankita lost her cool and warned Vicky,“Aap mere saath aisa mat khijiye kyunki humari hi na ladai ho jaye, humara divorce case na chalu ho jaye (Don't do this with me otherwise we might end up fighting and our divorce proceedings will begin).” Her statement left everyone in shock, including Mannara Chopra. She told Ankita,“Zyada bol rahe ho aap.” However, Ankita disagreed.

Ankita is not the first person to bring up the idea of divorce. Ankita wanted a divorce last week amid a heated disagreement. It all started when Ayesha Khan asked Vicky about his marital life, to which the latter responded with a joke about the trials and tribulations of a married guy.

Ankita was dissatisfied and disturbed as a result of this. She approached her husband and demanded to know why he was saying such things.“I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can't really tell what they really go through and what they suffer,” Vicky told her.

This left Ankita even more upset. She then asks Vicky for divorce if he handles this way.“If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let's take a divorce, I don't want to go back home with you,” she quoted by TOI.

In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. The two joined the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of this year.