Photos: Newly Married Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Head Off To Honeymoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Shura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony on the evening of December 24th. The duo was now spotted by paparazzi, capturing their radiant smiles.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are presently one of the most talked-about couples. They recently married in a little ceremony. They were sighted at the airport today. They appear to be on their way to their honeymoon.

The couple looked stunning despite their casual attire. The couple was photographed by photographers, who captured their glowing smiles.

Sshura Khan is dressed in a grey co-ord outfit. She has kept her makeup simple and is looking lovely. She complemented her ensemble with a black hat. Arbaaz Khan was spotted sporting a black top with jeans. The pair also posed for photos.



Arbaaz Khan recently posted images from his second wedding. On Sunday evening, the actor married makeup artist Shura Khan in a small ceremony.

Salman Khan and his family attended the nikah at Arpita Khan's residence. Arbaaz rushed to Instagram shortly after the marriage to show images with his bride. The actor was seen clutching Shura tight as they posed for shots in the photos. The pair dressed in identical attire for the wedding..

Sharing the photos, Arbaaz wrote,“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!.”

Arhaan Khan, the son of Salman and Arbaaz Khan, was also present at the wedding. They were seen dancing and enjoying the wedding at a small celebration in footage uploaded online.